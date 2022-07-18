- A fatal shooting at a Livermore bowling alley on Saturday night has rocked the community, and police now say they've identified a suspect. The suspect still at large, 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia, is a felon with a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon, and he's accused of killing 28-year-old Antonio Vargas at Granada Bowl. [ABC 7]
- Truck drivers were protesting at the Port of Oakland today over AB5, the state's independent contractor law, which is impeding the work of many truckers who operate as independent contractors. The port was shut down as a result, and the protest may go on multiple days. [KTVU]
- A vegetation fire broke out along Highway 101 near Marin City Monday that is causing significant traffic northbound in Marin. The Lincoln Fire was burning along the northbound lanes of 101, and only one lane was open traffic as of 3:30 p.m., though firefighters said forward progress of the fire had been stopped. [KTVU]
- A 30-acre fire was also threatening structures in Brentwood today. [KRON4]
- Experts now estimate that the great white shark that bit a man last month near Monterey Bay was, at minimum, 14 to 15 feet in size, about average for an adult male white shark. [East Bay Times]
- The @realbayareamemes guy posted an angry rant about Ed Lee and how Salesforce was letting go of office space last week and how SF is going to hell (heard that one before!), and it went viral, and then the Chronicle story about the rant that was also inspired by a Chronicle story is also now one of the most read stories of the week. [Chronicle]
- Uber has agreed to a multi-million-dollar settlement to settle an ADA lawsuit. [SF Business Times]
- A Sebastopol man got monkeypox and COVID simultaneously, and he's now telling the media that this was not fun. [NBC Bay Area]
- The often criticized World’s 50 Best Restaurants list is out, and there is only one Bay Area restaurant that eked out a spot, at #50: SingleThread in Healdsburg. [Chronicle]
Photo courtesy of AlertWildfire/PG&E