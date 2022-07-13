- The SF Department of Public Health has run out of its limited supply of monkeypox vaccine, and the vaccine clinic at SF General is closed after today until new supplies arrive. [SF DPH]
- Elizabeth Holmes’s sentencing has been delayed three weeks, to October 17 — and yes she is still likely to get some prison time. [Bay Area News Group]
- A truck that appears to have been carrying dirt, rocks, and tree branches tipped over in SF's Portola neighborhood this morning, and looked like it would be a mess to clean up. [NBC Bay Area]
#DEVELOPING: A truck overturned on a San Francisco street, spilling its contents onto the pavement and forcing authorities to shut down the road to clean up the mess. https://t.co/qrVzT3SAHu pic.twitter.com/PzpwGbnl4C— NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) July 13, 2022
- The SF Board of Supervisors just gave some more land to Rec & Parks to expand the India Basin Park project in the Bayview, a.k.a. the most expensive park in SF history. [Hoodline]
- The Marsh Fire continues burning after six weeks in Pittsburg, and one firefighter suggests that flooding the area where it is burning may be the only solution. [Chronicle]
- Oakland Airport has a new parking reservation system. [NBC Bay Area]
- Popular Oakland wine bar/restaurant Snail Bar is opening a second location in downtown Oakland, Slug, in the prominent flatiron space by Frank Ogawa Plaza that was formerly a Tully's Coffee. [Hoodline]
- And Mila Mangold, who was the oldest resident of the Bay Area and of California at age 114, died on July 2 after a lifetime in Berkeley. [East Bay Times]
Photo: GGN