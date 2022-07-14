- A vegetation fire broke out around 5 p.m. Wednesday in Benicia, and grew to 100 acres before being contained. Full containment was reached sometime early this morning. [KPIX]
- While Twitter is very much in the news, there was a major outage on the Twitter platform this morning. The outage started around 8 a.m. Eastern Time, but appears resolved now. [KRON4]
- Experts are saying we are already in the midst of a major BA.5 COVID surge that could be as big as the first Omicron surge. It's looking especially bad in the South, and one estimate suggests that for ever case officially counted there are seven more going uncounted due to home testing. [CNN]
- The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus bid farewell to their artistic director and conductor of the last 11 years, Tim Seelig, in a concert Wednesday night with the SF Symphony. The chorus, which was founded in 1978, announced its new director in April: Jacob Stensberg, who comes to the job from Purdue University's music department. [KTVU]
- A grass fire that broke out around 3:45 a.m. in Pinole and grew to seven acres has been fully contained. [KRON4]
- New SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins gave another interview, this time to ABC7, and says she doesn't want to "throw the baby out with the bathwater" when it comes to some of Boudin's prosecutorial policies. [ABC 7]
- A new independent analysis finds that PG&E was more focused on maintaining power lines in densely populated urban areas and not more vulnerable rural areas, which led to the disastrous Sonoma and Napa firestorm of 2017. [NBC Bay Area]
Image courtesy of AlertWildfire/PG&E