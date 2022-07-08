- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot twice while giving a speech yesterday, by a suspect with a homemade gun, and died in the hospital hours later. [BBC]
- The King Tides are returning to Bay Area shores Monday night, and are expected to peak Tuesday before receding on Wednesday. [Chronicle]
- Newly appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins gave her first remarks after Breed announced her for the job, saying, "As a Black and Latina woman, I have seen the imbalances and disproportionate impacts of our criminal justice firsthand. I have had family members on both sides of the courtroom,.” [KTVU]
- The Washburn Fire has led to the temporary closure of Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park. [Chronicle]
- Another rally against PG&E on the steps of City Hall Thursday, as Supervisor Connie Chan has introduced a measure to discourage Governor Newsom from renewing the utility’s safety certificate. [KRON-4]
- North Beach bar Tony Nik’s has been sold to one of its longtime bartenders, Sebastian Scala. [SFGate]
