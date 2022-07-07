- The SF Unified School District spent $525,000 in voter-approved funds, designated for facilities improvements, instead on the lawsuit over the removal of the controversial Washington High mural. The watchdog group Citizens Bond Oversight Committee will look into the possible misuse, though it happened under the previous school board regime, and the oversight committee doesn’t have the power to do anything about it anyway. [Chronicle]
We are sad to share the passing of Magellanic penguin, Captain EO. At an estimated 40 years of age, he was one of the oldest penguins living under human care. He arrived to #SFZoo in 1984, with 51 others, who were founding members of a new colony & he was the last of the members. pic.twitter.com/kNY48SvLv8— San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) July 7, 2022
- The San Francisco Zoo’s oldest Magellanic penguin Captain EO, one of the oldest surviving penguins under human care, has died. He was 40. He arrived at the SF Zoo way back in 1984, and zoo staff estimate he has “26 offspring, 31 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.” [@sfzoo via Twitter]
- After Carlos Santana collapsed onstage Tuesday from exhaustion and dehydration, his wife Cindy Blackman Santana says he’s recovering well. “Please know that he’s resting and doing very well!,” she wrote. “He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration” [via Facebook]
- Soleil Ho writes up the incredible diversity of new approaches to Korean cuisine in San Francisco and Oakland right now, and it’s exciting. [Chronicle]
- As Elon Musk continues to fuss over spam and bot accounts on Twitter, the company insists it's removing a million spam accounts daily. [CBS News]
- A Bay Area woman claims climate activists slashed the tires of her SUV, and has a handbill from an alleged group taking credit. [Chronicle]
Image: SFZoo via Twitter