- A two-acre grass fire broke out on Twin Peaks in San Francisco Monday evening that sent smoke drifting around many homes in the area. The one-alarm fire broke out just before 5 p.m., residents were told to shut their windows, and its cause has not been announced (um, fireworks?). [SFFD/Twitter]
- Monday night's official fireworks show down by Pier 39 was, predictably, socked in with fog. "You may not actually see all the fireworks, but where else can you see fog of all colors?" was how an ABC 7 reporter put it. [ABC 7]
- Two people, a 25-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were found fatally shot inside a home in Oakland's Adams Point neighborhood early Monday, and their names have not yet been released. [Bay City News]
- There was at least one death from an illegal firework in California Monday night, but it happened well outside the Bay Area in Montebello, near East L.A. [ABC30]
- A fatal stabbing occurred in East Palo Alto Monday night, marking that city's third homicide of the year to date. [KRON4]
- A three-year-old boy was shot and critically injured Monday night while sitting in a car with relatives in East Oakland, but he was listed in stable condition. [East Bay Times]
- San Francisco's tech and venture-capital economy could be sensitive to higher interest rates, but we aren't in a recession yet, and hiring remained strong despite high-profile layoffs occurring. [Chronicle]
- Police in the Chicago area detained a person of interest in the parade shooting in Highland Park Monday morning, which killed six people and injured at least 30. [Associated Press]
Photo: Michael Creasy/Twitter