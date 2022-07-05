An injury crash involving at least four vehicles caused a major backup for anyone trying to drive from the North Bay into the city via 101 Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 just south of Seminary Drive in Mill Valley/Strawberry. A highway camera image from Caltrans showed a foggy scene and all of the southbound lanes blocked by debris.

#MarinCounty: There is a new injury crash blocking all lanes southbound 101 after Seminary. At least four cars are involved. Emergency crews are just arriving on the scene. #KCBSTraffic #MillValley #Strawberry Photo: Caltrans pic.twitter.com/f9yWNancbV — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) July 5, 2022

The right-hand lane was able to reopen first, with all of the backed-up traffic then able to pass the scene in a single lane. CHP reported that all of the lanes had reopened by 7:35 a.m.

KCBS reported that at least four vehicles had been involved in the collision.

As Bay City News reports, an ambulance was called to the scene but information about any injuries has not been released.

After a car accident in or around San Francisco, you may need assistance with the legal ramifications. It might be important for you to speak with accident injury attorneys to establish if you are due financial payments from insurance companies or other individuals involved. You may also need to protect yourself from lawsuits. Reach out to some of the Best Car Accident Injury Attorneys in San Francisco to do your own research and find the perfect fit for your exact case.