Early Monday morning, five adults were involved in a shooting that left four of them injured and one dead near the state Capitol building in Sacramento; the shooting occurred less than three months after a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento killed six people and wounded twelve others.

As reported by the Chronicle, the shooting occurred outside the nightclub Mix Downtown at 16th and L streets in Sacramento around 2 a.m. Monday. The wounded men were taken to nearby hospitals and were reported to be in stable condition. Sacramento Police Spokesperson Officer Ryan Woo said the deceased victim was 31-year-old Gregory Grimes; his identity was confirmed by the City's coroner’s office.

🚨 SPD is on scene of a shooting in the area of 15th St and L St. Multiple people have been shot. J St, L St, and 16th St are closed in the area. Use alternate routes. Media staging are is 14th St/L St. PIOs will be available. Please follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/ZjedHxrc1c — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) July 4, 2022

Per a statement from his family given to KCRA 3 News, Grimes worked as an assistant football coach and teacher at Inderkum High School; he now leaves behind a son.

The death of Grimes was later confirmed on Twitter by Inderkum's head football coach, Reginald Harris, who posted photos of Grimes and shared the following message: “Today our Tiger Family has suffered a tremendous loss. We come together as we mourn the passing of player, coach, mentor, son, and father Greg Grimes.”

Police have released few details into the shooting and it remains unclear if Grimes or any of the other men wounded were targeted in the attack or shot at random; local police are still investigating “the circumstances and the motive and how this occurred,” according to Woo.

Anyone with information or any video evidence of the shooting has been encouraged to share it with the Sacramento Police Department.

Today's shooting in Sacramento came hours before a mass shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park left six people dead and at least 24 others with serious injuries. Police have now identified 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" Crimo III as a person of interest; he's believed to be driving a 2010 silver Honda; Crimo allegedly fired a high-powered weapon from a nearby rooftop down on the parade crowd below in what police are calling a "random act of violence."

Related: Sacramento Shooting Suspects Both Recently Released From Prison, Already Sparking Debate About Sentencing

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/GMA