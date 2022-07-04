- Kaisen Sushi at 71 5th Street suddenly closed for good this week after five years of serving fresh and frugal rolls. Adisorn Khamtalob, the owner of the eatery, wrote in a letter posted outside the restaurant that he was unable to negotiate the "Lease Agreement Renew Issued" for his business with the landlord, effectively leaving him outpriced and unable to meet his landlord’s “qualification and expectation.” [SFGate]
- The pyrotechnic team behind SF's firework show, which is slated to begin tonight at 9:30 p.m., is putting together the final components this morning. [NBC Bay Area]
- Because of course... a man was arrested on Friday for literally taking a sledgehammer to several cars on Lake Street near 18th Avenue. [KTVU]
- ICYMI: California’s oldest state park, Big Basin Redwoods State Park, will finally open back up to the public on July 22. [Hoodline]
- If you thought your weekly gas expenses were steep, this local farmer markets video is spending over $800 a week on gas. [Mercury News]
- At least six people were killed in Highland Park, a suburb just outside of Chicago, in a mass shooting that transpired during a Fourth of July parade. [New York Times]
