San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in a Bayview shooting that left a 38-year-old man with life-threatening injuries Friday night; the victim was promptly taken to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Initially reported by the Chronicle, local police responded to a shooting around 11:55 p.m. at the 1600 block of Shafter Avenue. Upon arrival, on-site officers found a 38-year-old man who had sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds. Medics then took the victim to the hospital, though the man soon died from the present gunshot wounds.

According to the newspaper, homicide investigators identified 33-year-old San Francisco resident Robert Malachi Barton as a suspect in the shooting. Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, officers served a search warrant on Espanola Street and arrested Barton; Barton is now booked in jail on a "homicide (187(a) PC) charge."

Friday's fatal shooting of the yet-named 38-year-old man was one of three separate gun violence incidents reported in San Francisco in less than 24 hours, per a tweet by San Francisco Police Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani. One of the reported acts of gun violence involved some 80 rounds of fired ammunition.

However, it's not believed that these incidents are related to one another.

“We do not believe these incidents of gun violence are connected at this time,” Vaswani has said, per the Chronicle. “Anyone that has information on these cases is encouraged to call us.”

This remains an open and active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to "TIP411" and begin the text with SFPD; you may remain anonymous.

Photo: Getty Images/GMA