- Less than a tenth of an inch of rain was recorded in downtown SF Saturday — but it was still enough to beat the perception record for the day. Just 0.04 inches of rain was measured downtown, though it was still enough to best a decades-old record for the day, beating the day's previous rainfall record set in 1980; there's still a chance of light sprinkles of rain wetting SF later today. [Twitter]
- An Oakland man was charged with dealing fentanyl and methamphetamines in the Tenderloin this week. The United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Thursday that 26-year-old Alex Murillo of Oakland was arrested June 21 and is now facing charges of "distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine"; his next court appearance is scheduled for July 13. [Patch]
- SF restaurants are still reeling from the pandemic but many are optimistic this Fourth of July will bring a massive influx of business from locals and tourists alike. [NBC Bay Area]
- With the reversal of Roe vs. Wade possibly making abortion illegal in more than a dozen states, Google announced it will now erase users' location data after they visit abortion clinics. [KTVU]
- Thirteen community spaces in Oakland are receiving their share of a $100K grant from the Oakland Parks and Recreation Foundation to strengthen disaster preparedness amid the climate crisis. [KRON4]
- The Castro will soon have a new specialty grocery option along Market Street called Epicurean Trader, which will offer a variety of hand-selected wines, spirits, specialty condiments, chocolates, cheeses, gifts, and more. [Hoodline]
- Scientists have announced a plan to map the genomes of at least 100 bee species under the project "Beenome" to help them determine which bees are more vulnerable to climate change and pesticides. [Mongabay]
- Russia has supposedly seized the last Luhansk stronghold — but President Zelenskyy is denying the capture has happened. [Associated Press]
