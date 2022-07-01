- A drag show in Yolo County was disrupted by a group of possible Proud Boys making homophobic and transphobic remarks Thursday. Mojo's Lounge and Kitchen 428 restaurant — the venue where the show was briefly performed — received a slew of online threats before Thursday's evening performances at 8:15 p.m, which were cut short after only 30 minutes due to aggressors; local police have said no arrests were made, and investigators are currently reviewing surveillance videos, following up on leads, and working in tandem with the FBI to identify those who made the threats. [CBS News Bay Area]
- Love 'em or hate 'em: San Francisco's Fourth of July firework show will again light up the waterfront off Fisherman's Wharf. As announced in a tweet by London Breed earlier today, the pyrotechnic show will begin at 9:30 p.m. between Aquatic Park and Pier 39; Muni and BART are expanding service Monday to accommodate the holiday and SF's fireworks show; currently, a company called Pyro Spectaculars is reading SF’s July Fourth of July display. [sf.gov]
- The Castro's newest plant shop officially opened today after soft-launching this past weekend. As its name would suggest — How's It Hanging — the majority of the for-sale flora at the indoor nursery dangle from the ceiling. [Hoodline]
- There are presently at least sixteen confirmed cases of monkeypox in San Francisco County. [KRON4]
- ICYMI: The San Francisco Conservatory of Music recently opened a new restaurant and lounge that (of course) features live music, as well as world-class eats and drinks. [Hoodline]
- A new Spanish taverna is set to plant roots inside the vacant Cafe Murano location on Bryant Street. [Mission Local]
- President Biden will posthumously award Steve Jobs the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a White House ceremony on July 7. [SF Business Times]
- And yes: "America's post-Roe v. Wade is already here." [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/heyengel