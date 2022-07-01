- A missing San Francisco man, 32-year-old Jia Huang, was found dead near an abandoned campsite in Desolation Wilderness, south of Lake Tahoe. It appeared that Huang drowned accidentally in Lake Aloha, a small body of water near which he had been camping. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 71-year-old Fremont man who was walking his bicycle along a road was killed Wednesday night when an SUV drifted into the bike lane. [East Bay Times]
- A labor contract between shipping companies and longshoremen at West Coast ports expires today, and negotiations for a new one could disrupt supply chains further. [The Hill]
- A vigil was held Thursday for Lolomanaia "Lolo" Soakai, the 28-year-old bystander killed last weekend when a post-sideshow car chase involving Oakland police ended in a crash on International Boulevard. [KTVU]
- Reminder: Those BART fare increases happen today, and in-SF trips go from $2.10 to $2.15. [NBC Bay Area]
- A new analysis shows just how far to the right the Supreme Court has gone in the last term, and how many dissents there were. [New York Times]
- Gary Payton II is likely leaving the Warriors next season, as the Portland Trailblazers are closing in on a deal. [Chronicle]
