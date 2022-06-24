- The San Francisco Sheriff's Office has gotten over twenty-four applications for concealed carry permits since SCOTUS struck down a NY law requiring a person to show "proper cause." California's "good clause," which is similar to New York's "proper clause" requirement—so the SCOTUS decision is expected to affect CA's decision in approving these applications. [Twitter]
- San Francisco is already alive with chants and protests amid today's SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade. People converge on the San Francisco Ferry Building for “Roe. v Wade Overturned: Protest to Protect the Right to Choose” around 5 p.m. before walking down Market Street to City Hall to join another reproductive rights march. [Twitter]
- Alameda County will now align with the state and require masks for most indoor public settings. The change to county policy will go into effect Saturday at midnight. [Chronicle]
- Just in time for Pride weekend, Eros — the city's only gay bathhouse that previously shuttered its Castro location in December of 2021 — will open inside its new location in the Tenderloin at 32 Turk Street this weekend. [Hoodline]
- The Brooklyn Blackout Cake from Maybeck’s looks absolutely delicious and worth breaking ketosis for — again and again. [Eater SF]
- SF's beloved Flour + Water pizza is set to operate to-go ventures soon. [Hoodline]
- Power finally returned to the entire Stanford campus on normal grid operations around 4 p.m. Friday, allowing for postponed classes and events to resume. [CBS News Bay Area]
- Here's your handy dystopian tracker from the NYT keeping tabs on abortion rights in each state — and when/where they might be dissolved. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/Gunther Fraulob