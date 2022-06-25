- Various SF structures were glowing in all sorts of colors to honor this weekend's Pride festivities. City Hall was glowing pink, blue, and an off-white; SFO was boasting a rainbow hue; the Pink Triangle was still emanating a pink light (courtesy of thousands of LEDs); there was a literal rainbow beam shooting through downtown SF from the Ferry Building Friday evening — and it was glorious. [NBC Bay Area]
I love this city https://t.co/vSRF0T3arN— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) June 25, 2022
- The stretch of the Pacific Ocean along San Francisco is the coldest it's been in over a decade. The waters off Bodega Bay are, on average, three degrees cooler than usual during June, which is historically the month that coincides with the coldest-recorded water temperature for the area; "upwelling" — the phenomena where high winds churn up colder deep-sea water and bring it to the surface — is thought to be the main reason behind these frigid readings. [Chronicle]
- Here's your reminder to get all your downtown shopping runs done today before Sunday's Pride Parade street closures cause traffic headaches. [KRON4]
- A growing list of companies — which now includes Microsoft, Meta, and Apple — will pay for employees' travel to states where abortions are legal after SCOTUS struck down Roe v. Wade Friday morning. [ABC7]
- San Jose just gave the OK for construction to start on a sprawling redevelopment plan on the west side of town that will see at least 2,000 housing units added to the City's stock, as well as a bevy of green roofs. [Hoodline]
- While it may seem despondent at times, climate activism is working and changing the discourse around the climate crisis — it is just not "happening fast enough." [Mongabay]
- And this headline in today's Opinion section of the NYT says it all: "The End of Roe Is Just the Beginning." [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/GMA