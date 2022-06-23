- Following Paul Pelosi’s Memorial Day weekend DUI arrest, the House Speaker’s husband was charged on Thursday by the Napa County’s DA office. Paul Pelosi was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and driving with .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury. Per a Napa County DA press release, he faces "up to five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail, installation of an ignition interlock device, fines and fees, completion of a court ordered drinking driver class and other terms.” [CNN]
- A full and proper in-person Pride Weekend kicks off Friday, with a Trans March, Dyke March, and Pride Parade. The Trans March has a Friday daytime celebration starting at 10:30 a.m. in Dolores Park with the march itself starting at 6 p.m., the Dyke March is Saturday at 5 p.m. starting at Dolores and 18th Streets (though Saturday's A Touch of Pink in the Castro has been canceled), and the parade is Sunday on Market Street beginning at 10:30 a.m. [KGO]
- Evacuations are underway in Pleasanton over a wildfire that’s been dubbed the Canyon Fire. Residents on Kilkare Road in Sunol and Golden Eagle Estates have been told to evacuate, the Cal Fire says the blaze is currently holding at 65 acres. [Chronicle]
- Santa Clara County has its first reported probable monkeypox case, and the unnamed individual “likely became infected on an international trip.” [Bay Area News Group]
- A man fell off a 50-foot cliff at Sutro Baths at around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, and survived, but remains in serious condition. [SFGate]
- The fourth Bay Area location of Scott’s Chowder House is now open at Fillmore and Ellis Streets, in the former Isla Vida space. [Hoodline]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist