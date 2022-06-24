That leaked opinion was pretty much the final opinion, as it turns out, and the conservative-majority Supreme Court has overturned a 50-year-old precedent in a new decision striking down Roe v. Wade. There have been many more measured reactions on social media, but Monica Lewinsky perhaps says it best by just tweeting "fuck yous" to each of the six conservative justices.

California plans to become an abortion-access safe-haven for women, with Gov. Gavin Newsom saying last month, "California will not stand idly by as extremists roll back our basic constitutional rights; we’re going to fight like hell, making sure that all women — not just those in California — know that this state continues to recognize and protect their fundamental rights." [Chronicle]

Nancy Pelosi says the court is "eviscerating American rights" and said the decision is a "slap in the face to women." [The Hill]

The White House has a few steps it can take to address the decision, one of which may be making access to medical abortion (pills) easier for all women. [CNN]

A stark map that goes beyond just the "red" and "blue" states show just how many states are currently hostile to abortion access, and how far many will potentially have to travel if they need an abortion in the future. [Bay Area News Group]

Paul Pelosi, following that Memorial Day weekend suspected DUI incident, has been charged by the Napa County DA with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence causing injury. [KTVU]

The state of California was struck with about 66,000 lightning bolts this week, and apart from the aptly named Thunder Fire in rural Kern County and a smaller fire in San Bernardino county, we were largely spared from major, destructive wildfires this time. [Chronicle]

Now Monterey County has a probable case of monkeypox. [Bay Area News Group]

Top image: WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Abortion-rights activists Carrie McDonald (C) and Soraya Bata react to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)