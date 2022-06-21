- It’s the summer solstice, the longest day of the year with nearly 15 hours of sunlight, and much of the Bay Area had its hottest day since September 2020. San Francisco had a high temperature of at least 92 degrees, Concord got up to 97 degrees, in Santa Rosa it was 101 degrees, and KGO’s Drew Tuma tells us that in San Jose it was 102. [SFGate]
- Those high temperatures brought heightened fire risk, as a grass fire near Redwood City has forced mandatory evacuations. The grass fire is in an unincorporated part of San Mateo County, in the Emerald Hills area at Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive, near the Emerald Hills Golf Course. [Chronicle]
- A 48-year-old man named Rene Kelly was killed in a hit-and-run near South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to Mission Local, it’s the third Mission District hit-and-run in less than two weeks, and SF’s the 18th fatal collision thus far in 2022. [Mission Local]
- Prosecutors gave closing arguments today in the Sunny Balwani-Theranos fraud trial in San Jose, and Elizabeth Holmes will be sentenced after Balwani’s trial. [KRON-4]
- Monsanto parent company Bayer was hit with the first Roundup weed-killer cancer ruling when forced to pay a Vallejo groundskeeper in 2018, and on Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected Bayer request to dismiss all customer damage claims. [Reuters]
- Captain-hat wearing Golden State Warrior Klay Thompson has been invited to captain the SF Ferry and drive the craft around the bay. [KRON-4]
Image: Peppe Ragusa via Unsplash