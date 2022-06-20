- The warm weather today led to the San Francisco Fire Department dealing with over 50 heat-related first-aid calls on the Warriors parade route today. There were no reports of anyone requiring transport to a hospital. [CBS SF]
- Right-wing social media has once again remembered that Drag Queen Story House is a thing, and local drag queens are feeling anxious. This has happened before, the right-wing flip-outs and renewed attention, in 2017 and again in 2019, but the recent Proud Boys incident in the East Bay was a little too close to home. [Chronicle]
- A lawsuit seeking class-action status claims that thousands of Tesla employees were illegally laid off without any pay. [East Bay Times]
- A man fatally shot by Vallejo police on Sunday was reportedly carrying "multiple hand saw blades" and advanced on officers, not responding to their commands. [KTVU]
- A Spare the Air alert has been issued for Tuesday and it's going to be another warm one. [CBS SF]
- Klay Thompson apparently dropped one of his diamond-encrusted championship rings on Market Street when he went to greet fans, but he quickly picked it up. [Chronicle]
- The first North Beach Festival in three years happened over the weekend, and the event featured acrobats from Dear San Francisco. [Hoodline]
- And that North Beach El Farolito location that almost didn't happen because of formula retail rules has now opened near Grant and Columbus. [Hoodline]
Photo: Facebook