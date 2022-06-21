- It's going to be a hot one today, with Spare the Air and heat advisories in effect, and triple digits expected inland. Hopefully you can stay cool and/or get to a beach. [KTVU]
- BART had its biggest ridership day since March 2020 on Monday, with 190,519 paid exits — and many more that were unpaid. Because of technical problems with the Clipper system, BART allowed some passengers through without paying fares. [SFBART/Twitter]
- Residents of 33 Tehama, that downtown highrise that had a flood on its top floor two weeks ago that rendered the entire building temporarily uninhabitable, are still unable to return. The building management had said they could return to their homes by mid-June, but that has now been moved to July 1 at the earliest for the 500 or so residents. [KRON4]
- A 59-year-old Ukiah man was arrested Friday for lighting a campfire in a highly fire-prone area in Mendocino County. The county outlawed burning effective June 13, and this campfire seemed not well maintained and very close to dry brush. [Ukiah Daily Journal]
- A vegetation fire broke out in SF's Hunters Point neighborhood Monday night that was threatening a nearby building, but firefighters declared the one-alarm blaze contained within five minutes. [CBS SF]
- The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of religious private schools in Maine that want to receive state-sponsored tuition under a unique program there. [New York Times]
- One of Elon Musk's older children, an 18-year-old now going by the name Vivian Jenna Wilson, filed to legally change her name one day after turning 18 back in April, taking her mother's last name, claiming gender identity as a reason, and saying, "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form." [LA Times]
- Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is getting praised for respecting the they/them pronouns of her 14-year-old child Emme, who took the stage with their mom last Thursday at a Dodgers event in LA for the first time since the 2020 Super Bowl. [Entertainment Tonight]
Photo: BARTable/Twitter