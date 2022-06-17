- A revised plan to stop the Millennium Tower's sink and tilt has gotten sign-off from an independent panel. A plan to sink 52 additional piles to shore up the building caused additional sinking last summer, and now engineers say that 18 casings already drilled will suffice. [Chronicle]
- A 42-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in downtown Oakland on Thursday night. The collision happened around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of 14th and Jefferson streets, and the bicyclist, heading westbound, was killed by a driver heading the same direction. [East Bay Times]
- An SFPD sergeant, Christopher Morris, died Wednesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his Excelsior home after Internal Affairs had opened an investigation into him for undisclosed reasons. [KTVU]
- SpaceX has reportedly already fired the employees behind the open letter posted Thursday that criticized CEO Elon Musk and his Twitter behavior as "an embarrassment." [The Hill]
- Former President Bill Clinton spoke at the funeral for Norman Mineta on Thursday in San Jose, saying, "Norm spent a lifetime trying to be a builder, not a breaker. A uniter, not a divider." [Chronicle]
- A Colorado mother is suing Instagram and parent company Meta over her teenage daughter's social media addiction. [Denver Post]
- Over a thousand flights were canceled early Friday after 1,700 were canceled Thursday amid storms on the East Coast. [Associated Press]
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images