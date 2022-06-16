- The return of the full in-person Frameline LGBTQ+ Film Festival starts tonight, as the Castro Theatre is about to host the Opening Night. Opening Night is the Amazon Prime series reboot of A League of Their Own, and other highlights include the Toy Story prequel Lightyear with the controversial lesbian kiss, plus an outdoor screening at PROXY this Sunday. [Frameline]
- A new state-ordered bartender training regulation called the Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) Training Program kicks in August 31, and bars are nowhere near compliance yet. Eater SF estimates that “as many as 90 percent of San Francisco businesses haven’t yet gotten their staff certified,” and bar owners are exasperated with the lack of non-English language resources the state has provided for the training. [Eater SF]
- The most recent sinking Millennium Tower fix leaned a little bit closer to approval, as the Department of Building Inspection approved the new plan. The new plan using 18 structural piles to stop the sinking now goes to the Planning Department for an environmental review, and work could begin by year’s end. [Chronicle]
- The delightful annual Hater’s Guide to the Williams-Sonoma Catalog author Drew Magary debuts a new twist on the concept, the “The Hater’s Guide to the Bay Area Real Estate Market.” [SFGate]
- Popular food incubator La Cocina is spinning off a new monthly recurring Ferry Building marketplace event called Ferry Fridays, beginning this Friday. [Hoodline]
- Your Golden State Warriors might win their seventh NBA championship tonight, and SFPD is prepared for fireworks and general street bedlam. [KPIX]
Image: Mitch Altman via Wikimedia Commons