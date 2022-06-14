- The East Palo Alto Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night that left a 15-year-old boy dead. The shooting happened near an alley between Manhattan and Euclid avenues, and two males were seen fleeing the scene. [CBS SF]
- A Napa resident who lost his home of 33 years in the 2020 Glass Fire is now calling attention to the fire hazard PG&E has left in fire-damaged neighborhoods in the form of tree logs and debris, which it has yet to clean up. [ABC7]
- Maison Des Champs, the 22-year-old self-proclaimed "pro-life Spiderman" who scaled Salesforce Tower last month ostensibly to protest against abortion rights, just scaled the 50-story Devon Tower in Oklahoma City. [KRON4]
- Man in his 60s in Oakland Chinatown gets dragged while trying to stop a carjacking, after he leaves car near curb with keys in it to run quick errand. [ABC7]
- Stanford's baseball team is heading to Omaha for the College World Series for the second season in a row, and they will need to compete with seven other teams in double-elimination series to win the whole thing. [KRON4]
- Britney Spears's ex, Jason Alexander, who was charged Monday with felony stalking after crashing her wedding last week, is set to be extradited to Napa County to face felony charges of grand theft and buying and receiving stolen property, dating back to 2015. [Chronicle]
- The United Arab Emirates and Malaysia are both banning the new Disney-Pixar Toy Story prequel Lightyear because of that lesbian kiss. [KTVU]
