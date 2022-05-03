A free-solo type climber decided to scale the outside of Salesforce Tower Tuesday morning, and pics quickly made it to social media from both inside and outside the building. It turns out he's doing this to bring attention to an abortion doctor and the anti-abortion cause?

Despite the extremely dangerous nature of this stunt — especially on a kind of windy day! — reactions on Twitter ranged from surprise to amusement. Except for the SF Fire Department, which tweeted, "AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action." The SFFD sad the unidentified man "is placing firefighters lives and the publics safety at risk."

That tweet was at 10:05 a.m., and ABC 7 reported at 10:55 a.m. that the climb was still ongoing.

Salesforce Tower is 1,070 feet tall, and with no operable windows it would seem this man needs to get to the top just in order to get to safety, or else free-climb all the way back down.

San Francisco Fire is on scene with other Public Safety Agencies at 415 Mission, Sales Force Tower for a reported climber climbing the 60 floor tower. This person is placing firefighters lives and the publics safety at risk. AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action. pic.twitter.com/QDpkfrYs4E — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 3, 2022 Walking to get coffee in San Francisco and this dude is just climbing a building pic.twitter.com/aTzeXLVBa8 — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) May 3, 2022

Here's a view of the climb from inside the tower, from an employee at one of the companies that leases space in the building.

The climb seems to have begun around 9:15 a.m.

Look at this dude climbing the salesforce tower in #SanFrancisco #Salesforce pic.twitter.com/cPMRF6sizR — Phil Donnici (@pdonnici) May 3, 2022

We'll update if and when this guy makes it to the top.

Update: The guy appears to have completed his climb as of around 11 a.m. He took video from near the top of the tower to discuss a Washington D.C. doctor who is "killing babies." ABC 7 reports that the man's name is Madison DeChamps and he describes himself as a “Pro-Life Spider-Man.” He is now reportedly in SFPD custody.