- The win/loss margin for the recall of Chesa Boudin has turned out to be less than initially reported thanks to mail-in votes. The margin is now just 10 points as opposed to 20, 55% yes vs. 45% No, and voter turnout was 46% in last week's election, not 25% as initially reported. [SF Dept. of Elections]
- The Warriors play the Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Chase Center tonight, and the series is tied 2-2. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. [CBS Sports]
- UCSF Medical School chair Dr. Bob Wachter continues to report on his wife's bout with COVID, and now he says she may have long COVID and it could be that taking Paxlovid was to blame, though that can't be proven right now. [Chronicle]
- Sonoma County supervisors have again extended the county's moratorium on new vacation-rental permits. [CBS SF]
- Negro Bar, a park area in the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area that has had this name for 170 years, may finally be getting renamed. [Chronicle]
- Chef Brandon Jew's book, Mister Jiu’s in Chinatown: Recipes and Stories from the Birthplace of Chinese American Food, just picked up a James Beard Award. [Eater]
- Johnny Doughnuts, which recently closed its SF shop in Hayes Valley, will be reopening in Pacific Heights later this summer. [Hoodline]
- The Tenderloin's popular Vietnamese spot Bodega Bistro is back, reopening at 138 Mason Street, following its closure on Larkin Street five years ago and its return last year as a pop-up in the Castro. [Hoodline]
- And Kate Bush's 37-year-old single "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" has reached #4 on the Billboard chart this week thanks to Stranger Things. [New York Times]
Photo: Corleone Brown