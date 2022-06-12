San Jose police tweeted Saturday night that a man died from his wounds after smashing his car in the Home Depot location on 2181 Monterey Road; it appears no one else was injured in the solo car crash.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, San Jose police responded to a call of a car crashing into a local Home Depot store. Upon arriving, the male driver of the vehicle was found to have sustained "major injuries" from the crash. Though he was promptly transported to a nearby hospital, the man was later declared deceased.

Units are investigating a solo vehicle traffic collision that occurred in the parking lot in the 2100 block of Monterey Rd.



An adult male driver drove his vehicle into the front of the Home Depot. He suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/tBNHFlf3Ih — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 12, 2022

It's not yet known if any drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.

According to KRON4, the San Jose Police Department has reported that this is now the 32nd fatal traffic incident in the city for 2022; the yet-named man is San Jose's 34th vehicular death this year..

Saturday's car crash did not take place at the Home Depot where a five-alarm fire occurred in April— the same fire that registered a heat signature so hot that it was observable from space.

Photo: Getty Images/GMA