- Cooler weather is returning to the Bay Area this morning. While temperatures Friday and Saturday have been abnormally warm for the region — some inland cities reported highs in the low-90s yesterday — Sunday will see at least a 10-degree cooldown across the area. [Twitter]
- An 89-year-old man that went missing Saturday night in Contra Costa County has been found. Eddie Menosse, who had last been seen around 5:30 p.m. near 2526 San Pablo Dam Road in San Pablo, was found safe later that evening at 9:45 p.m.; Menosse was considered at-risk, due to a heart condition and possible case of dementia. [KRON4]
- Yoji Sushi House's parklet was damaged after a car crashed into it Friday night. The car was reportedly speeding west on 20th Street before smashing into another vehicle heading north on San Carlos Street, causing it to swerve into the beloved sushi restaurant’s outdoor door seating area — which sits on a Slow Streets corridor; the driver and passenger, who remained on scene until police arrived, were not injured and no one was dining in the parklet when the crash occurred at around 10 p.m.; this was the second parklet in the Mission to be struck by a car within the past year. [Mission Local]
- FYI: Today's your last day to visit the AIDS Memorial Quilt display — the largest of its kind to ever come to SF — and you'll have until 5 p.m. to see it at Golden Gate Park's Robin Williams Meadow. [Twitter]
- If you want, put an upscale spin on your entree toast craving today by indulging in Bansang's uni scallop toast. [Eater SF]
- Amid the ever-growing popularity of avocados, agroforestry — the agricultural practice of incorporating the cultivation and conservation of trees with mainstay crops — is threatening Mexico's indigenous forest lands. [Mongabay]
- Today's guest essay in the New York Times's Opinion section delves into why strangers are good for our social lives, as well as our mental health: “I’ve spent many years studying the people who are the furthest out of our social networks, and they really do add a richness to our life that we miss when we’re not there," notes Gillian Sandstrom, a senior lecturer at the University of Essex. [NYT]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/GMA