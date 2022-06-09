- Alameda County has reported its first suspected case of orthopox, which is indeed a version of monkeypox. After San Francisco reported a monkeypox case over the weekend, a new suspected case in Alameda County is among the now-780 cases worldwide. And in a concerning throwback to the HIV/AIDS crisis, the Chronicle reports that “Most of the cases have been in men, and in particular men who identify as gay or bisexual.’ [Chronicle]
- A combination of high temperatures and exhaust from resurging car traffic have led the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue the first Spare the Air Alert of 2022 on Friday. You’re encouraged to do exercise or other strenuous outdoor activities in the early morning, and it’s encouraged that young children and the elderly stay indoors. [NBC Bay Area]
- SFPD has arrested three teenage boys for ten separate smash-and-grab robberies in San Francisco in March and April. And looking at the addresses, dates, and timelines, it’s very clear that those three GameStop robberies in early April were the work of this particular trio. [KPIX]
- Twitter is planning a shareholder vote on Elon Musk’s buyout offer in August, and the company says they’re sharing some more data with him on spam and fake accounts. [Reuters]
- Three men have been charged with kidnapping and murder in a case involving man found dead, bound and gagged by the side of a road in Castro Valley, in what was all apparently a meth dispute. [Bay Area News Group]
- Multiple right-wing dipshits like Donald Trump, Jr., Lauren Boebert, and various Fox News contributors all claimed incorrectly on Twitter that Paul Pelosi’s DUI charges had been dropped, when in fact, he simply has not been charged yet. [Snopes]
Image: @NWSBayArea via Twitter