- A 16-year-old boy in Berkeley has been arrested for allegedly trying to recruit fellow students to aid in a mass shooting and bombing at Berkeley High School. The student, who will not be named because he is a minor, turned himself in to police on Tuesday after police had received a tip, and a search conducted at the boy's home turned up "parts to explosives and assault rifles, several knives, and electronic items that could be used to create additional weapons." [Berkeley Police/Nixle]
- We're back to the pre-pandemic reality of mass shootings every week, and now we have a deadly shooting at a medical facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In this shooting, five have been confirmed dead including the gunman. [New York Times]
- A man was fatally stabbed in the Tenderloin Wednesday morning, near the intersection of Turk and Jones streets. This is the 18th homicide of the year in San Francisco, exactly on par with this time last year. [KRON4]
- There was a fire on the roof of a multi-story apartment building at 834 Washington Street in SF's Chinatown Wednesday afternoon that was quickly contained. [KTVU]
- Napa police are seeking a driver in a hit and run that left a pedestrian with major injuries Tuesday night at the intersection of West Imola Avenue and South Jefferson Street. [KRON4]
- A Concord woman got duped by one of these Zelle scams, only the scam involved her being offered a new work-from-home job — and printing out a sketchy check to deposit in her bank account. [ABC 7]
- The verdict is in in the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial, and Heard is being made to pay just over $10 million in compensatory damages to Depp, while Heard was awarded a $2 million damage award, so a net of $8 million and change. [KTVU]
Photo: Wikimedia