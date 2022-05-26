- The SFPD has announced the date and time for that town-hall meeting they are obligated to hold on last week's fatal, officer-involved shooting of two men in Mariposa Park — and it's tomorrow, the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend. 3 p.m. on a Friday before a long weekend is a terrific time to bury a story, but anyway, it looks like they shot at least one unarmed person, and we will learn more at the virtual public meeting. [SFPD/Twitter]
- Former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick sued the City of Oakland in federal court claiming wrongful termination, and she won. Kirkpatrick was fired in Feb. 2020 by Mayor Libby Schaaf at the behest of the recently formed Oakland Police Commission, and Kirkpatrick argued it was a retaliatory act because she called out illegal demands and inappropriate behavior by one or more commissioners; she'll now get $337K in damages from the city. [KTVU]
- Acclaimed Bay Area sushi chef Ken Tominaga, of 32-year-old Hana Japanese Restaurant in Rohnert Park, the Matheson in Healdsburg, and Pabu in San Francisco, has died at the age of 61. [Chronicle]
- A Fremont man who barricaded himself in an apartment that he had set on fire and was ultimately rescued after a standoff on May 20 has died from his injuries. [CBS SF]
- The City of Berkeley has chopped down 300 trees since 2019 in its fire-management efforts, mostly Monterey pine and eucalyptus, and it's ramping up inspections of private properties in the hills with a focus on defensible space. [Berkeleyside]
- A Chilean environmental scientist has a challenge to California's claim of being home to the world's oldest living tree — named Methuselah, a 4,853-year-old bristlecone pine tree in Inyo County — and it's an alerce tree nicknamed Gran Abuelo (“great grandfather”) that he says is 5,484 years old. [Chronicle]
- Another Bay Area Shake Shack is opening (in South San Jose). [Hoodline]
- The installation of the Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks is underway, and it will be visible both day and night starting next week thanks to the combination of LEDs and streamers. [Hoodline / KRON4]
- Thinking about Memorial Day and summer roadtrips, Eater has a package of listicles about where to eat on the drive to Tahoe, in Gold Country, and in Nevada City. [Eater SF]
Photo: Google Street View