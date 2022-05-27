- San Francisco public schools reported 472 COVID cases among students and staff last week, matching numbers not seen since January. [Chronicle]
- A pedestrian was killed in a vehicle collision on the I-580 westbound off-ramp at Seminary Avenue in Oakland around 10:40 p.m. Thursday. [NBC Bay Area]
- A fire broke out early Friday morning at a Pentecostal church on Central Avenue in Pittsburg. [KTVU]
- Just as fire season ramps up, PG&E has several vacancies in its public safety specialist program, and after being called out by Napa and Sonoma residents, PG&E says those jobs are going to be filled soon. [NBC Bay Area]
- SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin's campaign against his recall now has a last-minute blitz of Chinese-language ads targeting the city's Chinese community, with testimonials from Asian crime victims. [Chronicle]
- The Sausalito Marin City School District just won an award from the California Department of Education for its pandemic response, and for reopening classrooms earlier than most. [Bay Area News Group]
- Following that high-school student arrested for threats in Fremont, another high schooler was arrested in Tracy for making school shooting threats. [Bay Area News Group]
- ICYMI, the Warriors are once again in the NBA Finals, for the first time since 2019. [KTVU]
