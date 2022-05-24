- Nancy Pelosi went on MSNBC's Morning Joe Tuesday morning and gave a couple of interviews, one of which was about the abortion fight and Archbishop Cordileone denying her Communion last week. Pelosi says conservative church figures also want to do away with birth control and IVF, and she says that Cordileone and others are hypocrites when they denounce Catholic politicians over abortion views while ignoring issues like the death penalty, which the Vatican also opposes. [MSNBC]
- The two female pedestrians killed over the weekend when they were hit by a yellow cab at 3rd and Mission in San Francisco have been identified as tourists from Florida. [KTVU]
- The first known case of monkeypox in California has likely been found in Sacramento, in a patient who had recently traveled to Europe. [KTVU]
- The CDC is releasing some smallpox vaccine from the national stockpile, specifically for people who have been exposed to a monkeypox patient (of which there are five confirmed in the U.S.), and those who are high-risk or work in healthcare. [The Hill]
- San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has tested positive for COVID-19. [ABC 7]
- A 41-year-old Redding man has pleaded guilty to setting 11 fires in Shasta-Trinity National Forest between 2019 and 2020. [Associated Press]
- Once again, fliers being mailed to California voters about various ballot propositions are largely confusing and misleading. [CalMatters]
- Trump's endorsements in the midterm primaries have yielded a mixed bag of results so far, but most of the candidates he endorsed have won. [New York Times]
Photo: Stephen Leonardi