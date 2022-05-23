- A well known Bay Area cyclist, Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, was killed earlier this month in Texas, and authorities now believe the motive was a love triangle. The 25-year-old Bay Area resident flew to Austin for a cycling competition and was killed on May 11, and the suspect, 35-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong, is on the run. [KTVU]
- The SF Board of Supervisors is going to be voting on a charter amendment to streamline to process for building affordable housing, which is in opposition to an amendment Mayor London Breed wants. Under Breed's favored proposal, market-rate projects with an affordable component would also get fast-tracked. [Chronicle]
- There was a grass fire Monday afternoon in the San Ramon Valley, south of Camino Tassajara, that was estimated around 25 acres. [East Bay Times]
- The suspect in a May 14 fatal stabbing at a bus stop in San Mateo has two previous stabbing convictions, including another at a bus stop. [SF Bay]
- Santa Clara County took over 400 firearms off the street at a community gun buyback event over the weekend. [KRON4]
- SF's Democratic County Central Committee has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the proponents of the Recall Chesa Boudin campaign, telling them to stop claiming that SF's Democratic Party has endorsed the recall, which they overwhelmingly have not. [BrokeAss Stuart]
- An acclaimed, high-end Mexican restaurant from L.A., Mirame, is opening a second location in the Bay Area at a new development in Menlo Park. [Hoodline]
- As we approach the big Memorial Day Weekend, gas prices around the Bay Area are averaging $6.20 per gallon, and one gas station in Menlo Park is charging almost $8 per gallon. [ABC 7]
Photo: Justus Hinz