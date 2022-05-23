Sunday afternoon, a taxi car driver crashed into a group of pedestrians near the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in SoMa; SF police have said that two women were killed and a man was injured, and the driver of the vehicle was also hurt in the collision.

Initially reported by the Chronicle, three people were seen laid out on the sidewalk at the intersection of 3rd and Mission streets yesterday afternoon after a taxi cab plowed into them. According to SF Police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca, first responders arrived at the scene just after 4:30 p.m. — and found two women, who were pronounced dead on the scene.

The injured man was taken to a hospital; his condition was not known, said Rueca; the taxi driver, himself, was transported to a nearby hospital where he's being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Information procured by KTVU notes that the driver of the taxi cab drove onto the sidewalk near the arts center, striking the three individuals. And all three of the pedestrians were apparently standing together when they were struck by the Mercedes.

Photo: Courtesy of Google Maps

An emergency alert was issued for the area around 5 p.m. and police were on-site throughout the rest of the evening; people were instructed to stay away from the area because of police and emergency personnel activity.

As of publishing, police have declined to release any further details on the deadly car crash.This pair of pedestrian deaths comes after two people were fatally struck by vehicles — a seven-year-old boy on a bicycle and an adult individual crossing an intersection — within 24 hours of each other in Fremont this weekend.

Walk San Francisco, a local nonprofit dedicated to bolstering pedestrian safety in San Francisco, cites that around 30 people are killed and more than 500 severely injured each year on San Francisco streets. The intersection where the deadly crash occurred also sits in an area Vision Zero has highlighted in its most recent high-injury network map.

Photo: Getty Images/Paola Giannoni