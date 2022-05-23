- A fire at a homeless encampment on the 1400 block of 15th Street in the Mission spread to a commercial building on Sunday night. The fire began in a tent around 10:30 p.m. and spread to the nearby building, causing "moderate structure damage." [Chronicle]
- A major dam-removal project is getting underway on the Klamath River in far northern California, and it's the largest project of its kind ever undertaken, intended to restore fish and wildlife in and along the river. [Chronicle]
- A bucking bull escaped a rodeo arena on Friday in Redding, leaping over a fence into the arena's VIP section, injuring six people, and running about half mile before being captured. [NBC Bay Area]
- There are a lot of headlines circulating about monkeypox, but UCSF's Dr. Peter-Chin Hong says he's not too concerned about it, but just curious about why the disease — which has been around for decades — is recirculating. [KRON4]
- A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in Santa Rosa while driving a car with friends inside early Sunday, in an apparent drive-by shooting. [KTVU]
- The 135-acre Quail Fire in Solano County, which broke out Saturday afternoon north of Vacaville, is now 90% contained. [ABC 7]
- TaskRabbit is closing its San Francisco office to move to a fully remote model. [Chronicle]
Photo by Clément Falize on Unsplash