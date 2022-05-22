This weekend's windy weather and dry ground conditions, coupled with above-average high temperatures, helped spark three separate wildfires in Northern California. All have since been significantly contained, including Solano County's Quail Fire that's burned at least 135 acres.

Californians have been feeling a strong bit of déjà vu since Friday after multiple wildfires broke out across the state. Currently, four large fires are burning across California as a result of this weekend's fire-prone conditions; three of them are located in Northern California. But per CAL FIRE's most recent incident report, all of the fires under its management are well over 60% contained — one being the quick-growing Quail Fire, which began after a resident of Solano County mowed their lawn.

"Darn foolishness," said Vacaville resident Mel Toppance to KTVU. "This fire didn’t have to start. People have to use their heads. Luckily these firefighters did a terrific job."

Several neighborhood homes were threatened by the flames that began Saturday afternoon. The fire was first reported at about 3:15 p.m. yesterday in a rural area with farms and ranches west of Winters. And by 5 p.m. Saturday, the Chronicle noted the blaze had burned westward toward the hills — virtually uncontrolled at that time — dividing Solano and Napa counties, and Solano County emergency officials began issuing an evacuation order.

But the edict was eventually reduced to a warning later in the evening. Around 7 p.m., the residents of most evacuated areas began returning to their homes; all evacuation orders were lifted Sunday, and there were no reports of injuries.

The terrain, itself, also made it difficult to initially battle the blaze.

"The fire ran up the hill, and it caused issues because of the terrain and also the steep hills that we’re dealing with," CAL FIRE official, Tyree Zander, told KTVU.

However, CAL FIRE's main firefighting air force base at McClellan Field in Sacramento was no more than 50 air miles from the Quail Fire site — so aerial aid was swift and easy to organize.

Further up North, the Owens Fire and Golden Fire burned during the same time the Quail Fire was growing in size. The two former-mentioned blazes were much smaller; both wildfires measured no more than 37 acres each.

The Ownes Fire in Mendocino County, which is being managed by CAL FIRE, was over 80% contained by Sunday morning, though smoke from the fire did manage to reach parts of the Bay Area. As a result, AirNow issued an air quality advisory for San Francisco earlier today.

Local firefighters in Yuba County have said they are still putting out hot spots from the Golden Fire — but the blaze is otherwise fully contained.

The Edmonston Fire burning in Kern County, about 130 miles north of Los Angeles, remains the largest wildfire burning in California. As of publishing, it measures 682 acres in size and is over 65% contained.

