A grassy hill brush fire between Concord and Bay Point forced several evacuations early Friday afternoon and eventually grew to 30 acres, but Cal Fire had it fully contained by 2 p.m.

We’d worried this week’s combination of warm weather and high winds could be a wildfire risk, and indeed, that came to pass at Willow Pass Road and Willow Pass Court near Highway 4 between Bay Point and Concord. KRON-4 reports, and has some video too, of a brush fire that grew to 30 acres Friday afternoon. But while there were some evacuations, the fire has since been fully contained, with no damage to anything except the grass.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze started around 12:08 p.m. Friday afternoon, and very quickly spread to about 30 acres in size.

UPDATE: Fire authorities have confirmed that the fire is in Bay Point and has spread to 30 acres. Crews are on the scene.



The Bay Area News Group notes that “The blaze initially threatened businesses, and the district evacuated some commercial businesses in the area.”

By about 1:15 p.m., Cal Fire personnel on the scene had the blaze about 80% contained.

And by 1:45 p.m., this brush fire was fully contained. So we appear to have dodged a bullet on this one, but per the Chronicle, parts of Solano County are still under a red flag warning, and will remain so until 8 p.m. Friday night.

Image: AlertWildfire.org