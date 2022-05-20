- The SF City Attorney’s Office is suing the property owner of Quickly—the Tenderloin boba shop found to also be in connection with an alleged car-burglary operation—for housing violations inside the building’s SROs. According to City Attorney David Chiu, the violations cited "unsafe conditions" that among many worrisome findings included large amounts of rodent droppings, dilapidated showers and toilet rooms, and cockroach infestations; the Marathon Hotel SROs above the Quickly are privately owned; this lawsuit filed exists outside the investigation by DA Chesa Boudint that pretains to a fencing ring allegedly operated by Quickly owners. [Chronicle]
- Apparently, California has a lower average domestic ticket price than the national average, which might mean a massive influx of visitors amid increasing rates of COVID-19 cases. This looming "flightmare" could cause uncomfortably crowded airports and jam-packed flights. [KRON4]
- Sunday Streets is coming to Bayview this weekend. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday, May 22, there will be an over-mile-long block party featuring live music, free kids activities, food vendors, and more — all of which is free to attend (sans on-site purchases). [sundaystreetssf.com]
- In addition to today's earlier 30-acre brush fire in Concord, a smaller vegetation fire was burning in Vallejo Friday afternoon; several cars were reportedly charred. [CBS News Bay Area]
- If you're planning on doing your get-out-of-Dodge wine country trip before the Memorial Day madness, maybe hit up any one of these great eateries on the way. [Eater SF]
- Speaking of worthwhile sustenance: The Garden Creamery has apparently begun serving a new macadamia nut chocolate chip cookie ice cream flavor that's getting rave reviews. [Mission Local]
- Lol @ the fact Tesla shares have fallen 40% since April of this year. [New York Times]
- And while Tesla stocks continued to crumble, the S&P500 barely managed to escape today's bear market threshold. [Associated Press]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/DianeBentleyRaymond