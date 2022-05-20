- A brush fire in Contra Costa County caused an interruption to BART service Thursday night. The fire led to passengers having to be dropped off at Pleasant Hill Station, and a bus bridge ferried people to Concord and Antioch. [KRON4]
- The fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man in Oakley early Friday has been deemed self-defense, and the 74-year-old woman who apparently shot him was not arrested. The woman had a restraining order against the man, and he was found dead in her driveway at 12:30 a.m. Friday after allegedly threatening violence. [KTVU]
- There will be lots of downtown traffic tonight, with both a Warriors playoff game and a Giants game. The Warriors tip-off against the Mavericks at 6 p.m. at Chase Center, but there's a pre-game party outside the arena starting at 3:30 p.m. [KTVU]
- A fire at a kennel in Brentwood took the lives of four dogs, and multiple others were rescued. [NBC Bay Area]
- The housing market around California, and the Bay Area, appears to finally be cooling off after months of frenzied sales. [Chronicle]
- UC Berkeley is making history with the graduation of two students with autism who are also non-speaking, and communicate only with electronic aids. [ABC 7]
- The San Francisco chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) is getting ready to start construction on a new Center for Architecture + Design, a street-level, public gathering space downstairs from the org's headquarters in the historic Hallidie Building on Sutter. [SF Business Times]
- Whether or not you live in the East Bay, if you want to do some farmers' market tourism over there, there are a whole lot of farmers' markets spread across Alameda County. [Berkeleyside]
Photo: Kyle Fritz