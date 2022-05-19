- Hmmmm, when Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday that Democrats were plotting a “dirty tricks campaign” against him, was he maybe indicating he had a scandal about to drop? Yah sure you bet he was! Business Insider is reporting that Musk’s SpaceX company paid a flight attendant $250,000 to buy her silence over exposing himself and propositioning her for sex, and we’ll be hearing plenty more about this in the weeks to come. [Business Insider]
In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022
But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.
Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿
- An SF firefighter is facing felony charges over an alleged off-duty attack on a fellow firefighter, tracking down his colleague’s home and beating him with a wrench. Things went from bad to worse from there, as KGO alleges that SFFD tried to keep the incident “under wraps,” and pressured the victim to not press charges. [KGO]
- A report says that the Bay Area is the only region in the nation where rents are still below pre-pandemic levels. The report is from an online marketplace called Apartment List, so it’s not peer-reviewed or anything, but it says that San Francisco rents are still 3.3% lower than before the pandemic. [Apartment List]
- A 95-mph foul ball from Giants outfielder Austin Slater hit a Colorado Rockies beat reporter in the head and sent her to the hospital, but this (slightly graphic) tweet indicates she’s in good spirits. [KRON-4]
- Longtime Noe Valley boutique cheese shop 24th Street Cheese Co. is closing, saying “we don’t have a firm end date but will close once inventory is gone, probably before the end of this month.” [Hoodline]
- The individual who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage in L.A. was charged with attempted murder for the unrelated stabbing of his roommate. [KRON-4]
Image: @georgeiermann via Unsplash