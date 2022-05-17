It's time again for more Outside Lands tickets to go on sale, and now we know who's performing which day.

The on-sale day for single-day passes to Outside Lands is Wednesday, starting at 10 a.m., and the daily lineups were just released a few hours ago. Friday will be the headlining day for SZA, with Phoebe Bridgers and/or Lil Uzi Vert programmed against her on other stages. Also performing Friday are Disclosure, early-aughts darlings Washed Out, the Marias, Dayglow, and Purple Disco Machine.

Green Day headlines on Saturday along with Jack Harlow, and also performing will be Kali Uchis, Polo & Pan, Anitta, Local Natives, and Mac DeMarco, among others.

And on Sunday, it's Post Malone and Weezer at the end of the evening, with a bevy of other performers through the including Kim Petras, Mitski, Amber Mark, Surf Mesa, Baby Tate, Pussy Riot, and more.

The newly added (as of 2021) SoMa Tent, which features dance music all day, has its own lineup, which you can cross-reference with the daily lineups to figure out who spins when.

Just FYI as you're considering your music festival agendas, we learned this week that Goldenvoice is putting a new EDM-centric festival this year out on Pier 80, dubbed the Portola Music Festival, and that's happening about six weeks after Outside Lands (September 24-25). A few performers from the last few Outside Lands, like Kaytranada and Jamie xx, are on that bill, and those tickets are on sale Friday.

Outside Lands single-day tickets are $175 for general admission, and $395 for VIP, and they go on sale here, Wednesday, May 18, at 10 a.m. Three-day general and VIP tickets are also still on sale, as are tickets to the ultra-luxe Golden Gate Club, the extra-VIP experience.

The single-day tickets don't always sell as quickly as the three-day tickets do, but those pre-sale "Eager Beaver" tickets sold out in a half hour this year, before the lineup was even announced.

Top photo: Jay Barmann/SFist