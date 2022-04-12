OMG it's happening again already.

It feels like we just had Outside Lands, but I guess it was over five months ago now. And this year, it will return to its usual timeslot in early August in Golden Gate Park, and that's just four months away! For real!

So, it's time for the Eager Beaver pre-sale, which gets you a few bucks off your tickets — and guaranteed tickets — ahead of the lineup announcement, which is probably due now in a week or two.

Those Eager Beaver tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 13, at 10 a.m. PT

This year, they're priced at $359 for general admission, three-day passes; and $799 for VIP three-day passes. Tickets for the Golden Gate Club, the ultra-VIP thing that they introduced last year with a lounge designed by Ken Fulk, will run you $4,495, and I guess that price goes up closer to $5K after the pre-sale?

These tickets usually save you $20 to $30 off the regular price, which means GA three-day tickets are likely priced around $379 or $389 this year. Single-day tickets won't be on sale for a while after the regular three-day sale hits, post-lineup announcement.

Pitchfork just included Outside Lands in its list of the "most anticipated music festivals of 2022", and you'll note that the unique draw of the festival, besides being in Golden Gate Park, is GrassLands — which is one of the only places in a music festival anywhere where you can legally purchase and consume cannabis products.

Any guesses for headliners this year?