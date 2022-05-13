A two-alarm fire broke out around 10:20 a.m. Friday at a residential building in the Western Addition, sending smoke up over the middle of San Francisco that could be seen from around the Bay.

According to San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Baxter, the fire was burning at 1355 Ellis Street, near Laguna, at a housing complex pictured below. A video posted to the Citizen app showed flames coming out of at least one unit, and the app reports that four people are injured. The SFFD has not confirmed this.

Baxter said that "multiple rescues" were underway.

1355 Ellis, via Google Street View

Details about injuries and possible displacements are not yet available.

Updates as warranted.

Photo via Citizen