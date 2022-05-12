- After a windy day Wednesday, there are now three wildfires burning around California. The Coastal Fire in Laguna Beach has already destroyed 20 homes in the gated community of Laguna Niguel and is threatening more; the other two fires are burning in the Sierra east of Fresno. [LA Times / Bay Area News Group]
#UPDATE: The #CoastalFire is spreading through the Coronado Pointe neighborhood in Orange County. https://t.co/6ozpwfrdet pic.twitter.com/utpVQ5P8AJ— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 12, 2022
- There are three women who are vying for the appointment to be the new San Francisco District Attorney if Chesa Boudin is recalled, and Supervisor Catherine Stefani tops what is likely Mayor Breed's shortlist. [Chronicle]
- A stash of $700,000 worth of merchandise stolen in retail thefts was found by authorities in a home in Pittsburg and in a storage facility, and a suspect was arrested who is believed to be a member of an organized retail theft ring. [Bay City News]
- BART and Caltrain will be increasing service on Sunday to accommodate Bay to Breakers — and Muni will have a bunch of reroutings. [Bay City News /
- A Palo Alto man drowned in Lake Tahoe last week, after falling from a boat in the area of Meek's Bay. [Bay Area News Group]
- A well-known attorney in Vacaville has been accused of sex crimes involving children. [KRON4]
- A consortium of astronomers on Thursday released the first image of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy, which is 4 million times more massive than our sun. [Associated Press]
Top image: BlakeTroliKFI/Twitter