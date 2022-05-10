- SF Zuckerberg General Hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman admitted Sunday who is pretty badly injured. Her photo is quite graphic, and she’s described as “a white woman in her 60s with blonde hair and blue eyes.” Anyone with information is asked to call 628-206-8063 or email [email protected] [KTVU]
- Remember those hundreds of layoffs SFUSD approved in March? They’ve trimmed them down to just 20. The district adds in a press release that 15 of the 20 “are administrators who have been or will be rehired for next school year into administrator or certificated positions. This means that a total of only five certificated employees have not found new employment with SFUSD for next school year.” [SFUSD]
- In the least shocking political news you’ll hear all day, District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani is the first SF elected official to endorse the recall of DA Chesa Boudin. The Chronicle diplomatically describes Stefani as “a potential contender for Boudin’s seat if he’s voted out of office,” in an interview (which she may have sought out?) where Stefani says “We’re tired of asking for progress and results and getting excuses and slogans. People have had enough, including me.” [Chronicle]
- City College is still contemplating selling off their “Pan American Unity” mural to cover their debts. [SF Standard]
- We may have had pretty clouds in San Francisco all afternoon but the North Bay has been pelted with hail and storms. [KPIX]
- The iPod is officially dead, as Apple has discontinued the final iPod, the iPod Touch. [Protocol]
Image: @bfrenk22 via Unsplash