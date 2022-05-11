- San Francisco may soon prohibit police from making traffic stops for low-level offenses like tinted windows and expired tags. The change is part of a new draft policy that was presented at the Police Commission's meeting Wednesday, as part of an effort to end racially biased policing. [Chronicle]
- The SF Board of Supervisors has approved the construction of a 70-unit affordable housing development for low-income and homeless families on the site of a Turk Street parking lot that was the center of some early-pandemic drama. [Hoodline]
- Governor Gavin Newsom now has a plan taking shape to try to lure businesses to move to California from states that are hoping to fully ban abortion. [Chronicle]
- Embattled SF DA Chesa Boudin continued his media blitz this week going on KQED's Forum to talk about why voters should not recall him. [KQED]
- A federal appeals court has ruled that California's ban on the sale of semi-automatic weapons to individuals under the age of 21 is unconstitutional. [Associated Press]
- UC Davis students are voting this week on whether to change the school's mascot from Gunrock the Mustang to a cow, in recognition of the school's agriculture strengths. [Bay Area News Group]
- Sonoma County supervisors have put in place a temporary moratorium on new vacation rental approvals while they craft an ordinance to address short-term rentals, like SF has. [NBC Bay Area]
- With its newly robust roster, the SF Giants swept the Rockies in three straight games today, and this is the team's fifth consecutive win. [Chronicle]
- The U.S. Senate took a largely ceremonial vote today on enshrining Roe v. Wade into a federal law, with Democrats already aware that they didn't have the votes to prevent a filibuster — but this will be used against Republicans in elections to come. [Associated Press]
