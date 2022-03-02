- The San Francisco Board of Education voted 4-2 Tuesday night to approve the layoffs of 300 SFUSD staffers, including 151 teachers, counselors, and social workers. The district has a $125 million budget deficit to address, and meanwhile remaining teachers will be getting $10,000 bonuses under a new collective bargaining agreement. [CBS SF]
- A fatal shooting in a domestic dispute led to a shelter-in-place order Tuesday in the west Sonoma County town of Monte Rio as police sought a suspect. That suspect, 32-year-old Francisco Gonzalez, was later arrested without incident. [KTVU]
- Dense fog was impairing driving all over the Bay Area this morning. [KRON4]
- Mayor London Breed on Tuesday pressed the SFUSD to lift its mask mandate for students, in line with the state, starting March 12. [ABC 7]
- Marin and Napa counties haven't yet said what they'll be doing about masks in schools, and Alameda County is expected to issue new guidance soon as well. [Chronicle]
- The Coast Guard is reporting finding a dead body in the waters off Marin County on Friday, following a report of a drifting 42-foot fishing boat that eventually grounded on Kehoe Beach in Marin County. [KRON4]
- After a dip in applications overall in 2020-2021, the UC system is seeing a record-high number of Black and Latinx applicants for the upcoming schoolyear — though this may not translate to increased diversity in the first-year class. [Chronicle]
- As promised, Santa Clara County is dropping its indoor mask mandate starting Wednesday. [KTVU]
Photo: Denys Nevozhai