- A 25-year-old woman on a scooter was killed in a hit-and-run in the Tenderloin on Sunday. The collision happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Turk and Taylor streets. [SFBay]
- The San Francisco school board, facing a $125 million budget deficit, approved far fewer layoffs Tuesday than they had projected. The board announced 20 layoffs, including 15 administrators who could be hired back next year — down from 200 faculty layoffs that had been projected last fall. [KTVU]
- In addition to saying that he'll let Donald Trump back on the platform when he becomes Twitter CEO, Elon Musk hinted that he could move the company's headquarters out of San Francisco. Musk said that having the company's base here creates a "strong left bias" in the platform's policies. [KTVU]
- Police in Santa Rosa believe that a double killing on May 5 was the result of a murder-suicide, with a 23-year-old man killing his 17-year-old girlfriend before turning the gun on himself. [SFBay]
- A spike in COVID cases on the Stanford campus follows "Admit Weekend," when 2,600 newly admitted students and their families visited the campus. [Chronicle]
- The end of an era! Apple is discontinuing the iPod, with its last model, the iPod Touch, going out of production for good. [CNN]
- Netflix appears on track to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan by year-end. [KRON4]
- A passenger successfully landed an airplane Tuesday at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida after the pilot flying out of the Bahamas became incapacitated. [CNN]
Photo: Moriah Bender