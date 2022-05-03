Protests over the potential repeal of Roe v. Wade are underway in San Francisco and Oakland , and the state of California is already scrambling to become an abortion “haven.” Early measures already being initiated include more staff, more clinics, financial assistance to women who travel to California for abortions, legal protections for doctors, and “a package of a dozen abortion rights bills moving through the Legislature” in California. [ KQED ]

Early measures already being initiated include more staff, more clinics, financial assistance to women who travel to California for abortions, legal protections for doctors, and “a package of a dozen abortion rights bills moving through the Legislature” in California. Former San Jose mayor, US congressman, Secretary of Commerce, and Secretary of Transportation Norm Mineta has died. He was 90. Mineta was interned at Japanese American internment camps as a boy, but went on to a distinguished career in public service, and the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport will always bear his name. [ KGO ]

Mineta was interned at Japanese American internment camps as a boy, but went on to a distinguished career in public service, and the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport will always bear his name. While the Giants ballpark has statues of legendary players Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Juan Marichal, and Gaylord Perry, the Warriors’ Chase Center is getting a statue of… Ed Lee? The statue will be unveiled at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, which would have been the former mayor’s 70th birthday, in honor of his work on getting the Chase Center built. [ Chronicle ]

The statue will be unveiled at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, which would have been the former mayor’s 70th birthday, in honor of his work on getting the Chase Center built. That Stern Grove schedule that leaked on Muni is confirmed to be 100% correct with today’s official announcement lineup. [ Stern Grove ]

A 13-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after someone punched him and slammed him to the ground at about 3 p.m. on Monday. [ NBC Bay Area ]

Curiously named fast-casual restaurant Asian Box, which has a Chestnut Street location plus five other Bay Area spots, is getting an SFO location too. [QSR]

Image: WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 02: Former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta (R) greets Japanese-American veterans of the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442 Regimental Combat Team, and the Military Intelligence Service, United States Army, at a ceremony in which they received the Congressional Medal of Honor in recognition of dedicated service during World War II on November 2, 2011 in Washington, DC. About 19,000 veterans were awarded the honor, which is Congress' highest civilian medal. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)