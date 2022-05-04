- Matt Haney took the oath of office Tuesday at the California state Assembly, taking over the D17 Assembly seat from David Chiu. "I'm proud of what I was able to accomplish in San Francisco and ready to deliver for my constituents on a new level," Haney said. [Bay City News]
- Thousands rallied in San Francisco and Oakland on Tuesday night to protest against any curtailing of abortion access by the Supreme Court. The protests included a march down Market Street. [Chronicle]
Yesterday a huge crowd (~1000) came out on short notice to march through San Francisco protesting the attack on women’s rights. Another march & rally is scheduled for Saturday at noon, starting at Powell & Market. Let’s make it 10x bigger! Defend the right to abortion! Be there! pic.twitter.com/WK6jnbyukx— Left 👁 on the News (@leftiblog) May 4, 2022
- The Monday leak of the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade is only deepening the strong public perception that the Supreme Court is over-politicized, and that there is nothing impartial about the justices. [New York Times]
- NYT court watcher Adam Liptak notes that the leak is evidence of great internal disarray and tension at the court, and that the leaker is very likely someone on the anti-abortion side who is trying to pressure one of the five justices who originally voted to overturn Roe in conference not to defect or adopt a narrower ruling. [New York Times]
- Then again, says columnist Ross Douthat, the leak went to Politico and not to, say, the Wall Street Journal — and the rationale of the leaker could be to show a newer justice like Kavanaugh the depth of the outrage to come if he votes for Alito's opinion. [New York Times]
- If the Supreme Court does in fact overturn Roe v. Wade, California could end up being home to nearly a third of the country's abortion clinics. [Chronicle]
- Anti-abortion activists in the East Bay, many of whom rally outside the Planned Parenthood in Walnut Creek on the regular, are cheering for Roe to be overturned but they'll just have to keep up their protest if California becomes a sanctuary for women seeking abortions from all over the country. [KRON4]
- The 22-year-old college student who scaled Salesforce Tower on Tuesday in order to raise funds and awareness for the anti-abortion cause says he has no regrets, and he'd been planning the climb for a month. [ABC 7]
Top image: Rachel Smith of San Francisco holds a sign during a pro-choice march January 22, 2004 in San Francisco. People all over the United States celebrated the 31st anniversary of the 1973 Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)